North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) ("Aurora", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a strategic technology leader in solar cell manufacturing for their evaluation of the Company's initial version of the InsightTM data science product, called "Insight Essentials", for solar cell production yield optimization.

Insight Essentials is the first of a planned series of Insight versions, focused on plant-wide yield (and quality control) visualization and reporting. Future versions of the product will integrate and add value to inline measurement systems such as Aurora's DM family of products, providing a fully integrated system for yield and quality control management in solar manufacturing. Aurora has designed its Insight platform using industry know-how along with novel proprietary algorithms and technology to evaluate the large volumes of data collected during solar cell fabrication. It evaluates these data to inform the manufacturer - in real time - how well its production equipment is performing, where problems may be occurring, or where yield or quality might be improved. As customers realize the value of the Insight Essentials, the Insight data science platform can be further developed to create additional value for customers that seek competitive advantage.

The principal objectives of this evaluation project are to determine the yield management and quality control cost-saving potential of Insight Essentials, and to quantify the business case for its use as a subscription-based product in a high-volume production environment. The project is expected to start during March 2021, will be for an initial period of 90 days, and is expected to fully complete within 180 days.

"We are very pleased to announce this evaluation project with one of the industry's technology leaders," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "They are a long-standing Aurora customer, and we value their support as we implement our vision to create a new industry standard by improving solar cell manufacturing yield and performance measurement through the intelligent mining and analysis of available data."

The Company has also granted 3,050,000 options to its employees, officers, directors and consultants exercisable at $0.54 for a period of five years.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis, and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China, and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

For further information contact:

Jake Bouma

Corporate Development

Phone: +1 (604) 317-3936

corpcomm@aurorasolartech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75392