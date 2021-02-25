eMagin Corporation Announces Reseller Agreement With Bild Innovative Technology

eMagin OLED Microdisplays Now Shippable With Bild Compact Driver Boards

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced an agreement with Bild Innovative Technology to offer its line of OLED microdisplay compact driver boards to eMagin customers. Under this arrangement, customers now have the option of purchasing eMagin OLED microdisplays together with compact drive boards, thereby streamlining its prototyping efforts.

"We are committed to providing differentiated solutions to our customers that leverage our industry-leading displays," said Scott Bukofsky, eMagin's vice president of business development. "An important part of that vision is to enable our customers to get to prototype faster, and offering compact drive boards from Bild is going to accelerate that process. Bild's products are already enabling many customers in the OLED microdisplay application space, and the addition of these products to our offering is a great step forward. We envision other additions to complement our displays in the future, as well as the opportunity for customization, to provide our customers with a simplified supply chain for a rapid ramp of their products."

Bild Innovative Technology's compact single-board designs are suitable for virtually any application. The company offers a variety of video interface choices and multiple control interface options to provide flexible integration options. The initial boards available from eMagin will be for SXGA096, SXGA120, and DSVGA resolutions, with more to be added in the future.

"By bringing together our two companies' unique and complementary expertise and strengths in close cooperation, we aim to provide our customers unequaled technological solutions and support for both standard and custom solutions," said Pete Beerdeke, president of Bild Innovative Technology. "Bild's off-the-shelf standard OLED drivers and peripheral components offer rapid solution capabilities for concept development and prototyping, as well as mature starting points to meet custom design needs. We look forward to further leveraging our combined capabilities for the development of product solutions as this exciting technology continues to develop and new requirements emerge."

About Bild Innovative Technology LLC

Bild Innovative Technology serves the high-performance electronic imaging industry by providing targeted engineering services over the full product life cycle from concept to production and sustainment. By drawing on over 30 years of professional experience in the electronic imaging/video technology and product development arena, Bild is uniquely positioned to offer strategic expertise in the areas of image capture, image processing, data transmission, and display for the full spectrum of imaging markets including professional, educational, medical, and government. Our experience designing and manufacturing electronics for various use conditions from benign indoor to harsh outdoor environments in a variety of technologies, often in compact body-worn / head-mounted form-factors and/or low-power battery operation provides an excellent starting point to address our customers' demanding needs.

The name of the company itself, Bild, expresses our passion for imaging and building exceptional products for our customers. Let us help you build your next imaging solution! www.bildinnotech.com.

About eMagin

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com.

