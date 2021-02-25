Align Technology, Inc.: Align Technology's Invisalign Brand to Become Official Smile Partner of The Golden State Warriors, Santa Cruz Warriors, and Golden Guardians

Invisalign brand sponsorship to reach Warriors fans globally through different fan experiences - arena, digital, and esports

TEMPE, Ariz. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), makers of the Invisalign clear aligner system, today announced a partnership with the six-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, making the Invisalign brand the Official Smile Partner of the Golden State Warriors. As part of the agreement, the Invisalign brand is also the Official Smile Partner of the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G League affiliate team and of the Golden Guardians, its esports affiliate.



The sponsorship includes an omni-channel activation across TV, digital media, and social and a jersey partnership with the Golden Guardians and the Santa Cruz Warriors.

"We always look for the right opportunities to meet fans where they live, work and play, and to connect with them around the things they're passionate about - whether that is a winning smile or a winning team," said Raj Pudipeddi, Align Technology chief innovation, product, and marketing officer. "We are excited for this three point play to reach fans of the Golden State Warriors, Santa Cruz Warriors, and Golden Guardians. We look forward to sharing smile-making moments with Warriors fans, and to seeing the Invisalign brand name featured in fun social media activations with teens and adults, across the Golden State, Santa Cruz and Golden Guardian teams."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Invisalign brand to enhance our digital fan experience across all of our franchise properties," said Warriors Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Mike Kitts. "This collaboration will allow for deeper engagement and connection with all Warriors properties and fans around the world. Dub Nation is all about joy in buckets - this partnership captures the joy and smiles of Warriors basketball and the must-see, exciting content through this multi-property collaboration."

As part of the sponsorship, Align has selected Junior Achievement of Northern California as a nonprofit organization whose logo will also be featured on player jerseys. Junior Achievement's purpose is to inspire and prepare young people for success, which mirrors Align's philanthropic philosophy to support organizations that improve smiles and support and educate teens.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software - modernizing today's practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.comfor more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Investor Relations Contact Press Contact Align Technology Zeno Group Madelyn Homick Sarah Johnson (408) 470-1180 (828) 551-4201 mhomick@aligntech.com (mailto:mhomick@aligntech.com) sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com (mailto:sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc916160-bd35-4b95-8f63-46eef73fa29f