Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG) (UAT Group) announced today that it has initiated the acquisition of the Denver, Colorado based manufacturer of water treatment components and systems company H2O Processing, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra commented, "H2O represents an evolution in water treatment technology commensurate with the growing environmental demands of modern times. What Stan and his team at H2O have developed is exceptionally dynamic and will result in a paradigm shift within the segment. This addition to our suite of companies supports our commitment to building value within our subsidiary structure and delivering improved shareholder value."

H2O Processing is a manufacturing, research and engineering company, that has been operating within the water treatment space for 30 years in varying capacities. With an expanding portfolio of intellectual property, the H2O team has just recently begun its expansion into a full-provider and manufacturer of mobile on-site and fixed commercial water treatment platforms.

The company's mobile water treatment platform concluded field testing and certification within the past five years and has been awarded the only state-wide permit in all 77 counties within Oklahoma, to treat deleterious water to non-deleterious water. The mobile platforms are fully automated and can be managed remotely by either H2O Processing from their headquarters in Denver or managed by the customers onsite team. The mobile platform is ready for commercial production and introduction into the market.

H2O Processing CEO stated, "We are aware of more than 2 trillion gallons of water that need to be treated in the United States daily. This is a tremendous market that will require new water treatment equipment on a large scale. We want to be in a position to supply this equipment with our associate company Processing Engineering, Inc so that we can further enhance our relationship with UAT Group. This path forward will allow H2O the capability of meeting the future demands as a "green" company."

For more information about H2O Processing go here: https://h2otechnologiesinc.com/

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

For more information visit www.uatgroup.com

Investor and Media Contact: UAT Group at info@uatgroup.com.

NEITHER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Umbra Applied Technologies Group including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Umbra Applied Technologies Group does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75425