Auddia Inc. Announces $4 million Investment from Founder in IPO

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), a technology company and developer of consumer apps and content platforms that change how audio media is consumed, interacted with and monetized, announced today that Jeff Thramann, Auddia's founder and Executive Chairman, has invested $4 million into the Company's IPO that was completed on February 19th, 2021.

Mr. Thramann commented, "Based on my strong belief in Auddia's growth prospects, I am happy to demonstrate my ongoing support and participate alongside our investors in the Company's IPO."

Following the IPO, Mr. Thramann holds 1,681,652 shares of Auddia's common stock.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia develops technology, consumer products and content platforms that change how audio media is consumed, interacted with and monetized. The Company has developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform and mobile application called Auddia ("the Auddia app") to give consumers the first commercially available opportunity to subscribe to any streaming AM/FM radio station without commercials. Subscribers will also be able to personalize their listening experience through "skips" and on-demand capabilities.

The Company also has a podcasting platform and mobile app called Vodacast. Vodacast allows podcasters to build digital feeds that supplement the audio of any podcast episode. With supplemental digital feeds listeners can enjoy a broader and deeper content experience, which in turn allows podcasters to generate additional revenue from direct response digital ads that are synched to the podcast audio ads. The platform also introduces a flexible monetization capability that provides options to podcasters on how they monetize their content, and listeners on how they consume and pay for content.

Starting with the Auddia app and Vodacast, the Company expects to evolve its technology to become the preferred audio listening platform for consumers across all forms of audio content.

