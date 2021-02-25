Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced that the company has been granted a U.S. patent entitled "Data Protection Automatic Optimization System and Method." Issued on Jan. 12, 2021, U.S. Patent #10891200 describes new capabilities for the Cobalt Iron Compass enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) backup platform that enable automatic and dynamic adjustment to data collection activities in response to a detected event or condition.

The patent addresses a large, unmet requirement for data collection and effective monitoring in the enterprise backup world. Deeper data collection and monitoring can be necessary to help identify, remediate, and track issues. However, adequate data collection of these metrics is seldom performed. Even when some data is collected, it typically is static in nature.

"We have developed this technology to create a more dynamic means of collecting data about backup infrastructure and operations. In particular, when certain events occur, more information is needed from components or operations in order to analyze and respond appropriately," said James Kost, Cobalt Iron senior systems engineer. "For example, if there are operational issues with backup, or indications of a ransomware attack, increasing data collection fidelity and frequency can allow more accurate insights into activities that impact backup."

The new dynamic data collection fidelity technology targets IT administrators, CIOs, and professionals responsible for maintaining backup and IT infrastructure and operations. The techniques disclosed in the patent dynamically adjust data collection activities in response to events such as hardware failures, network issues, failed backups, transient errors, security events, and business-driven dynamics such as audits and legal holds. After identifying components and operations potentially associated with an event in the backup environment, the techniques dynamically adjust data collection fidelity and frequency. The new patent protects the unique, pluggable Compass architecture, disclosing novel Compass techniques that automatically adjust backup, storage, cloud, and network plugged-in components as dictated by conditions or events.

"This patent is a significant milestone in the ongoing development of Compass and extends Cobalt Iron's technology leadership in advanced, analytics-based optimizations of enterprise backup and IT operations," Kost added. "By initiating deeper and more dynamic levels of data collection for all components, the technology enables IT professionals to gain deeper insights into their operations and respond faster to business, technical, political, meteorological, or other circumstances. The net result is minimized risk, faster problem resolution, and the ability to capture critical information that would likely be lost."

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection.

Image: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/Cobalt_Iron-Dynamic_Data_Protection-Patent.png

Caption: Cobalt Iron has been granted a U.S. patent entitled "Data Protection Automatic Optimization System and Method."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005199/en/

Contacts:

Sunny Branson

+1 801 326 9946

sunny@wallstcom.com