ESR Reimagines MagSafe Charging with its Patented Design

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech company ESR released its HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger ($35.99), redefining the MagSafe charging experience. This new addition to its HaloLock series leverages ESR's patented adjustable kickstand, giving it the unique ability to transform on demand from a pad to a stand charger.

In October 2020, ESR released the world's first MagSafe car charger. "The market response was resounding and the charger quickly became a bestseller," said ESR CEO Tim Wu. "People are excited about MagSafe and we continue to believe that small but meaningful design changes can make new technology like MagSafe radically more intuitive. By adapting the patented kickstand from our popular phone cases, we've given users more ways to use MagSafe than a standard charger allows."

Built into the back of the charging pad is an adjustable kickstand that supports any viewing angle from 30° to 60° and folds neatly away when not in use. This allows users to stay charged while they game, text, or watch videos; making it the most versatile MagSafe-compatible charger on the market. Unlike the original Apple MagSafe charger, the USB-C cable is fully removable, enabling users to pair the charger with a cable of their own preference or ditch the cable completely for a light and portable phone stand.

Specifications

Output: 7.5W for iPhone 12 (15W max)

Size: 0.3" x 2.4" (7 x 60 mm)

Weight: 1.6 oz (45 g)

Package contents:

1 x HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger

1 x 5 ft (1.5 m) USB-C to USB-C cable

Other ESR HaloLock accessories:

Apple-Certified CLOUD Soft Case with MagSafe ($35.99)

Adjustable Wireless Charging Stand ($27.99)

Dashboard Wireless Charger ($39.99)

Magnetic Wireless Car Charger ($34.99)

More coming soon

Image Gallery

Images of all products are available for download here.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech company with a user base of over 100 million people, and has held a top 3 rank on Amazon for smart device protection since 2018. Integrating R&D, design, and production, ESR continues to create electronics accessories, tech-enhanced products, and emergent smart devices that give people a better experience with technology in everyday life.

Related Links

http://www.esrgear.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442614/1.jpg