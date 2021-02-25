MONDI PLC - 2020 Final Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

25 February 2021

Mondi Group - 2020 Final Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

On 25 February 2021 Mondi Group announced, in its Preliminary Results announcement, that a proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of 41.00 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Thursday 13 May 2021 to all Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on Friday 9 April 2021.

The final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled for 6 May 2021.

Mondi plc will pay its dividend in euro. However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the final dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections will be Friday 23 April 2021. The exchange rate for this payment will be set on Thursday 29 April 2021.

Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register will receive the final dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 17.91045. Therefore, the equivalent gross final dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 734.32845.

For shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, the dividend will, for South African dividends tax purposes, be taxed like local dividends. As such, for South African tax resident shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, dividends withholding tax will be withheld from the dividends payable to these shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net final dividend of 587.46276 rand cents per ordinary share. Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register who are not tax resident in South Africa are exempted from South African dividends withholdings tax.

For the purposes of South Africa dividends tax reporting, the source of income for the payment of the dividend is the United Kingdom.

Additional Information

The final dividend will be paid from income reserves.

Mondi plc had a total of 485,553,780 ordinary shares in issue of which 134,824,124 were held on the branch register, excluding treasury shares, at the final dividend recommendation date of 25 February 2021.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative, packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2020, Mondi had revenues of €6.66 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.35 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.