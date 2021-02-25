A group of international investors is planning to build a 700 MW solar plant in Arad, in western Romania.The government of the Arad county, in the region of Cri?ana in western Romania, has started a public consultation on a large-scale solar project that is planned to be spread across the municipalities of Graniceri and Pilu. According to a document published on the municipality's website, the project is being proposed by the company S.C. West Power Investment Srl and is expected to be built on a surface of 1,079 hectares. Romanian newspaper Adevarul has revealed that a group of international ...

