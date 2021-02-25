Suominen Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on the long-term share-based incentive plan

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on February 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. EET

A total of 34,872 of Suominen Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to 13 key employees from the performance period 2018-2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive plan.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 19, 2020.

Following the directed share issue on February 25, 2021, the company holds a total of 656,006 treasury shares.

The share-based incentive plan was announced in the stock exchange release published on December 11, 2017.

