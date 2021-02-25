Iota Communications, Inc.: IotaComm's CEO is the New CABA Intelligent Buildings Council (IBC) Chair

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communication and data analytics software company, and the Continental Automated Building Association ("CABA") are pleased to announce Terrence DeFranco as the new Chair of the Intelligent Buildings Council ("IBC"). Mr. DeFranco, President & CEO of Iota Communications, Inc. and a current IBC Vice-Chair, succeeds Trevor Nightingale, Director General, Construction Research Council, National Research Council Canada.

IBC works to strengthen the large building automation industry by highlighting innovative technology-driven research and projects. It was formed in 2001 by CABA specifically to look at opportunities, take strategy action, and monitor initiative that relate to the integration of systems and automation in the large building sector. Anyone may join IBC, and there are currently 287 industry professionals in the group. Each year, IBC recommends specific projects to be undertaken that promote the next generation of intelligent building technologies and incorporate a holistic approach to optimization of performance and savings. Two CABA IBC Landmark Projects for the large building sector, "Intelligent Buildings and COVID-19" and "Intelligent Building Energy Management Systems were recently completed, and the selection process for a 2021 Landmark Research Project is currently underway. IBC is one of three CABA councils, the others being the Connected Home Council (CHC) and the CABA Information Council (CIC).

"I am very honored to have been at the helm of IBC for the past three-and-a-half years," said Mr. Nightingale. "I benefitted from an incredibly deep bench of vice-chairs with Terrence, Harsha Chandrashekar (Honeywell), Bob Allan (Siemon Company) and Robert Lane and I've been especially honored to work with these individuals in delivering the IBC to the CABA community."

"CABA thanks Trevor for his tremendous leadership on behalf of the council-IBC and CABA truly would not be what they are today without his contributions," said Ron Zimmer, President & CEO of CABA. "The Chairmanship of IBC remains in very capable hands as Terrence is a very strong contributor on the CABA Board of Directors and he steps into the IBC Chair role having been an active Vice-Chair for the past 2 years."

"Trevor's dedication as a Chair has made it possible to continue to deliver on the IBC vision, while moving the entire CABA organization forward," said Terrence DeFranco. I am very thankful to Trevor, Ron, the Vice Chairs, the Board of Directors and the entire membership and staff for the great work that CABA and the IBC has done in the past and look forward to bringing more value to these very important and impactful initiatives. Enhancing the safety, security and efficiency of commercial buildings has never been more important than it is now and I am honored to have the privilege of working with such a distinguished and diverse group of intelligent building professionals. I look forward to continuing the excellent work that has been done to date on behalf of the large building automation industry."

Terrence DeFranco - Bio

Mr. DeFranco is President and Chief Executive Officer of Iota Communications, Inc. Previously he was the CEO of IotaComm's predecessor company, Solbright Group, Inc. His background is primarily in the area of corporate finance, management, strategic marketing and the capital markets. Prior to his corporate management career, Mr. DeFranco worked for several Wall Street investment banks, including UBS and Baird, Patrick and Co., Inc. He has been an active principal investor, senior manager and advisor to many early-stage companies and has extensive experience in dealing with issues related to the management, finance, operations and corporate development of middle market public and private companies. Mr. DeFranco is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BA in Economics and currently serves on other corporate and non-profit boards and committees.

About Iota Communications, Inc.

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC: IOTC) is a wireless communication and data analytics software company that provides Internet of Things solutions which optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for commercial customers. Our company is built on a foundation of a portfolio of FCC-licensed spectrum that is used to enable low-power, wide area connectivity, which serves as a unique capability in our Smart Building and Smart City data analytics applications. Our connectivity and analytics solutions help our customers achieve higher returns on assets and investment and more efficient and productive operations. For more information about Iota Communications, Inc., please visit: https://www.iotacommunications.com

About CABA

CABA is an international not-for-profit industry association dedicated to the advancement of connected home and intelligent building technologies. The organization is supported by an international membership of over 370 organizations involved in the design, manufacture, installation and retailing of products relating to integrated home and building technology. Public organizations, including utilities and government organizations are also members. CABA's mandate includes providing its members with networking and market research opportunities. CABA also encourages the development of industry standards and protocols, and leads cross-industry initiatives. More information is available at CABA.org.

Contact information

Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA):

Conrad McCallum, Director of Communications

mccallum@caba.org

613.686.1814 x225

Corporate & Investors:

Iota Communications, Inc.

600 Hamilton Street, 10th Floor

Allentown, PA 18101

p484-640-5321

investors@iotacommunications.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Iota Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631722/IotaComms-CEO-is-the-New-CABA-Intelligent-Buildings-Council-IBC-Chair