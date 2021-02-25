FinTech Sandbox Hosts Second Edition of Virtual FinTech Talks Featuring the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, CNBC, MIT, Franklin Templeton, Algorand and Two Dozen Industry Luminaries in March

Event Series Will Explore Financial Inclusion and the Role of Fintech in Small Business, Payments, Digital Currency, Cybersecurity and Other Important Industry Topics

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Due to the popularity of its virtual FinTech Talks series last fall, FinTech Sandbox today announced a second virtual event series featuring six public sessions and two private sessions from March 16-19, 2021. Headlining the event are Ken C. Montgomery, who is leading the Federal Reserve System's FedNowSM Service, and CNBC Special Correspondent Rebecca Fannin who will discuss real-time payments, central bank digital currencies, cybersecurity, and more in a fireside chat that formally kicks off the event on Tuesday, March 16.

Here's a snapshot of the sessions that revolve around the series' central theme of "Wall Street to Main Street: The Role of FinTech in Ensuring Global Inclusive Growth":

Tuesday, March 16 12:00PM ET: Fireside Chat with Ken Montgomery and Rebecca Fannin 3:00PM ET: What Can Fintech Do to Help Small Businesses Recover and Move Forward?

Wednesday, March 17 12:00PM ET: Financial Services Shifting Center on ESG 3:00PM ET: Can You Actually Do Well by Doing Good? Incentivizing VCs to Fund Financial Inclusion Companies

Thursday, March 18 12:00PM ET: respectthehustle: Financial Services for the Growing Gig Economy 3:00PM ET: Fintech and the Coming Convergence of Digital Data



This week of FinTech Talks will conclude with two invite-only events - one for FinTech Sandbox startup residents and alumni, and one for FinTech Talks sponsors.

Many topics that are included in the 'Wall Street to Main Street' theme center on the concept of Sustainable and Inclusive Finance, a growing area of interest among start-ups, financial institutions and investors. Both concepts - Sustainability and Inclusion - are intertwined and address a societal shift in philosophy and awareness about what people value when it comes to investing or their daily lives.

"Leveraging new technology to boost access is an essential part of building greater financial inclusion," said FinTech Sandbox Executive Director Kelly Fryer, who took the helm of FinTech Sandbox in September of last year. "Also, by viewing finance through a "human lens", FinTech Sandbox sees the shortfalls and areas of potential growth for the industry. Our goal is to support entrepreneurs building products that empower people and help them to regain agency in their financial lives. Greater access allows people to use fintech to their own benefit for a more positive impact on their own lives."

Sarah Biller, co-founder of FinTech Sandbox added: "It's undeniable the link between greater use of digital financial services and faster economic growth - higher levels of digital financial inclusion accelerate this trend. We're proud to contribute to this development by providing a platform, forum, and essential data sets that enable entrepreneurs to address needs by developing new capabilities that bring about lasting positive change in the industry and the world."

FinTech Sandbox expects this second edition to build on the success of the 2020 program, which attracted dozens of sponsors and more than 1,000 attendees. The series is also laying the foundation for Boston FinTech Week, which is planned for September.

FinTech Sandbox promotes innovation in the financial sector by making data and infrastructure available to fintech startups, at the point in their growth when access to this typically expensive data is most impactful. FinTech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 225 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken.

About FinTech Sandbox

FinTech Sandbox is a nonprofit that promotes innovation in financial technology and financial services globally by providing FinTech entrepreneurs and startups with access to critical data and resources. FinTech Sandbox also organizes Boston FinTech Week, next taking place from September 27 - October 1, 2021. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org/ and https://www.twitter.com/FinTechSandbox.

