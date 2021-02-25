Global telecommunications consulting and service company selected by Bulk Infrastructure to support sales for connectivity on the trans-Atlantic HAVFRUE system

Bulk Fiber Networks announced today that it has engaged APTelecom, an award-winning fiber consulting firm specializing in global markets, to serve as its International Sales Partner to assist with the monetization of HAVFRUE, a new submarine cable system providing connectivity across the Atlantic.

Founder and Chair, Peder Nærbø, from Bulk Infrastructure at the landing of HAVFRUE Subsea System outside Kristiansand in the southern part of Norway. (Photo: Business Wire)

The HAVFRUE subsea cable is the first new undersea cable traversing the North Atlantic to connect mainland Northern Europe to the continental U.S. in nearly two decades, and the first ever to connect into Norway. It connects New Jersey, USA, to Esbjerg in Denmark with branches to Ireland and Norway.

"HAVFRUE is an important addition of modern, diverse routing options connecting our growing data center capabilities in the Nordics with Europe and the United States," says Peder Nærbø, Founder and Chairman of Bulk Infrastructure. "APTelecom brings a track record of global success in strategic fiber consulting and helps bring our Nordic sustainable infrastructure to the major international markets."

The Nordic region has become a strategic location for Hyperscalers and ISPs due to abundant and affordable sustainable energy sources. The HAVFRUE subsea cable will support the large-scale data transport requirements with Bulk Fiber Networks offering flexible and advanced capacity solutions.

Bulk Fiber Networks is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Bulk helps global organizations to solve complex data and logistics problems and focus on leading in the delivery of long-term sustainable solutions with the lowest total cost of ownership.

"We are honored to be a part of such an important project and working with the team at Bulk Infrastructure that have decades of experience in establishing and operating digital infrastructure where it never existed before," said Sean Bergin, President of APTelecom Chair, Board of Governors at PTC. "The demand for data continues to grow across the Atlantic and even more so in the Nordic regions where current capacity is extremely limited. The region will benefit greatly from increased capacity infrastructure to boost potential and make network services fit for use beyond 2021."

ABOUT BULK Fiber Networks

Bulk Fiber Networks is a leading builder and operator of fiber network infrastructure, tailor-made to meet the growing demands of large-scale data and cloud service providers in the Nordics, the US and Europe. We offer some of the shortest, lowest-latency international and intra-Nordic fiber routes available. To learn how Bulk Fiber Networks can help you connect into the Nordics, visit bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Bulk Fiber Networks is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Learn more about the HAVFRUE Cable System here.

ABOUT APTelecom:

APTelecom specializes in developing connectivity and digital infrastructure in both established and emerging markets around the globe. Founded in 2009, APTelecom's reach and expertise spans a wide range of global markets. Among the company's core offerings are fiber sales, due diligence, data centre and strategic consulting services. The company has been sought after for commentary on emerging market trends and been featured by dozens of media outlets, including Wired Magazine, TechTalk, Wall Street Journal, Fox Business Network, Reuters, Yahoo News, Fierce Telecom, SubTel Forum, and Commsday International, among others. APTelecom differentiates itself through quality, integrity, and innovation across their entire suite of products and services. For more information on APTelecom, please visit http://www.aptelecom.com/.

