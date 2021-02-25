ADOMANI, Inc.: Envirotech Vehicles Engages Gameday HR to Support Expansion

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), DBA Envirotech Vehicles, today announced that it has engaged Gameday HR to support its expansion as a provider of new purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions. Gameday HR specializes in all aspects of human resources and excels at hiring and retaining talent appropriate for their client's opportunity.

"We are excited to begin expanding key aspects of our team in order to achieve positive results for our stockholders," said Phillip Oldridge, Envirotech Vehicles' Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Oldridge continued, "We expect the completion of our pending merger with Envirotech Drive Systems will transform us into a technology-centric company laser-focused on providing the best purpose-built EV solutions in the industry. With our own proprietary technology and significant research and development completed, we look forward to expanding our team with the best sales, marketing, administrative and, if necessary, executive-level talent to capitalize on the huge opportunity in front of us. This is a pivotal time for us, and we look forward to the boost Gameday HR can provide to help us launch the next phase of our operation."

Katrina Ghazarian, Chief Executive Officer of Gameday HR, commented, "We are excited to be partnering with Envirotech Vehicles in this next phase of the company's evolution. After speaking with the team, it was evident that we share common core values in the importance of a people-driven organization to produce exceptional results. We look forward to helping support the company's growth at this exciting time in the EV market."

About Envirotech Vehicles

ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles' zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles)with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

