Stella Diagnostics, Inc.: Stella Diagnostics Announces Key Additions to its Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:JMDP) ("Stella" or "The Company") today announced that it has appointed Peter A. Cohen, Seth Platt, and David Seaburg to its Board of Directors. The three new members have decades of experience in asset management, investment banking and corporate development - having held various executive roles for multiple leading, global institutions.

Dr. Joe Abdo, CEO of Stella Diagnostics and Board Director said, "It was incredibly important for the founders of Stella to recruit domain experts who have robust experience growing biotech companies to their full potential. To have these three seasoned veterans who have achieved an enormity of success in this space is going to set Stella up to thrive in a medical field that is in dire need of enhanced clinical concepts and sequences. I look forward to working with them and the rest of the Board to continue to achieve our corporate milestones while establishing Stella as a leading molecular oncology company."

Mr. Cohen has over 50 years of experience in asset management and investment banking and is currently the chairman and CEO of Andover National Corporation. He has led multiple companies as Chairman and CEO, including Cowen Inc., Shearson Lehman American Express, and founded Ramius Capital Management and led the securities and asset management businesses of Republic National Bank. Mr. Cohen began his career at Reynolds & Co., later part of Dean Witter Reynolds, where he oversaw multiple mergers that included Shearson, Hammill & Co. and Loeb, Rhoades, Hornblower & Co.

Mr. Platt joined Brownstone Investment Group in 2014 and currently serves as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Platt held a similar role with Sarissa Capital Management. He has also held roles as Managing Director of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at First New York and was a founder and Chief Operating Officer at Explorer Alternative Management. He began his career in investment banking at Montgomery Securities.

Mr. Seaburg is currently the CEO of PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE). He spent 25 years at Cowen, Inc. as Managing Director, Head of Sales Trading and a member of Cowen's Equity Operating Committee. Over the course of his tenure, he has interacted with thousands of healthcare investors and corporate management teams to drive organizational success. Mr. Seaburg was formerly a contributor on CNBC's Fast Money, where he provided regular on-air market commentary for the network.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease. StellaDX's clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" that are based on Stella Diagnostics' beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause forecasted results to differ from actual results. Such risks include, but are not limited to market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to complete the proposed transaction and other such related risks. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized. Statements that are not historical fact, including without limitation statements which are preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "may," "should," "intends," or similar expressions are forward looking statements. While Stella Diagnostics believes these assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond our control and therefore, actual results may differ materially. Stella Diagnostics believes that many of the risks detailed here are part of doing business in the industry in which we would operate and compete. Forward looking statements only speak as of the date hereof and we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. While we believe the information used in this press release to be reliable, its accuracy has not been independently verified and cannot be guaranteed. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized.

