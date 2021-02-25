E2Gold Inc.: E2Gold Strengthens Team with Management Changes, Adds Advisors

Click here for a video summary of this press release.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2Gold") is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Natalie Pietrzak-Renaud (P.Geo) as Vice President Exploration for the Company, along with Bruce Mackie and Jeff Pritchard as advisors to the Company. In addition the Company has promoted Ellie Owens to Vice President and In-House Counsel.

Dr. Pietrzak-Renaud has 20 years exploration and research experience in the Americas, including technical consultant during the early exploration and discovery phase of the Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador (Lundin Gold) and the Coffee gold deposit in the Yukon (Newmont Goldcorp). Her work experience extends more broadly beyond gold to include diamonds, rare earth metals, iron ore, and base metals. With Stornoway Diamonds Dr. Pietrzak-Renaud was part of the technical team during the advanced exploration program leading to the development of the Renard Diamond Mine in Quebec. Most recently she was Team Leader and Senior Geologist at Torngat Metals, where she oversaw exploration, metallurgical studies, processing tests, and completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Strange Lake REE Deposit in Quebec.

Eric Owens, President and CEO, said, "Natalie is a very talented geologist, a great manager, and a strong communicator. She played a leading role in our early exploration activities last year. We couldn't have asked for a better addition to our team, and we are excited to see where she will take E2Gold's exploration program."

The Company has also added two experienced individuals in an advisory capacity: Jeff Pritchard and Bruce Mackie.

Mr. Mackie is an Exploration Geologist with a global career spanning over 45 years of geological and management experience, ranging from conceptualization, acquisition, budgeting, evaluation, and ore resource definition in precious metals, base metals, uranium, and PGE exploration projects. While with Noranda Exploration Company Ltd., Bruce was involved in the delineation of the the Golden Giant Deposit at Hemlo and participated in the initial discoveries of Hart Gold's Sugar Zone Mine and Wesdome's Eagle River Deposit, all gold deposits around E2Gold's Hawkins Gold Porject.

Mr. Pritchard comes to E2Gold with over 40 years of IR/marketing experience, including more than 20 years in the mining industry. Most notably, Mr. Pritchard was a Co-Founder, Executive VP, and Head of IR for Capital Gold Corporation (New York), where he helped raise or secure more than $36M in funds. During that time, the market cap of Capital Gold grew from $15M to $350M by the time it was sold, ultimately owned by Alamos Gold. Further, during his 5 years at Argonaut Gold, Mr. Pritchard was part of the team that grew the company's market cap from $150M to $1B. Prior to his work in the mining industry, Mr. Pritchard was the Director of Marketing for the New Jersey Devils and Director of Sales for the New York Islanders.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company which recently completed an overbought Initial Public Offering, listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. Its large flagship property, the Hawkins Gold Project, covers 7 townships in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of Hemlo. The McKinnon Zone is an at surface, NI43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.2 million tonnes grading 1.65 g/t for 328,800 ounces of gold.1 The Company has all relevant permits in place to complete its planned program.

Note 1: Inferred Mineral Resource estimate from National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on Hawkins Gold Project, Ontario by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. with lead author Eugene Puritch et al., effective date September 10, 2020 filed with the Preliminary Prospectus on November 11, 2020.

