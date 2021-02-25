Through the operation, Shell wants to consolidate its position in the virtual power plant market.The Shell Overseas Investments BV (Shell) unit of the Anglo-Dutch oil and energy giant has agreed to acquire Germany-based virtual power plant (VPP) operator Next Kraftwerke for an undisclosed sum. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2021. "This acquisition is in line with Shell's customer-first, digitally-enabled integrated power strategy that will help the company in its ambition to become a leading provider of clean Power-as-a-Service," Shell said in a statement. ...

