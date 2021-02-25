Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 
Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Kelly, Lynda

Suominen Corporation February 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kelly, Lynda

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20210225084219_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-25

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,536 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,536 Volume weighted average price: N/A

SUOMINEN CORPORATION


For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
