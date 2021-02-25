Focus Financial Partners to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it will be participating in three upcoming institutional investor conferences, as follows:

Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and five Focus partner firms - CornerStone Partners, Crestwood Advisors, Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman, SCS Financial, and Vista Wealth Management - are scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at the Credit Suisse 22 nd Annual Financial Services Forum on Friday, February 26, 2021 beginning at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET. Their remarks will include comments on Focus' value-added services, business strategy and outlook.

Annual Financial Services Forum on Friday, February 26, 2021 beginning at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET. Their remarks will include comments on Focus' value-added services, business strategy and outlook. Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Raymond James 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 beginning at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. Their remarks will include comments on Focus' business strategy, financial performance and outlook.

Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 beginning at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. Their remarks will include comments on Focus' business strategy, financial performance and outlook. Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET. Their remarks will include comments on Focus' business strategy, financial performance and outlook.

A link to a live webcast of each presentation will be available under Events in the Investor Relations section of Focus' website at www.focusfinancialpartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast of any of these presentations, a replay of each will be available at the same web address.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus") is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

