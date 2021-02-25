smartTrade Technologies, a global leader in multi-asset trading technology, has for the second consecutive year won Best Trading Solution for FX Markets for its LiquidityFX trading platform at the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2021.

The TradingTech Insight Awards recognise excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, focusing on vendors which provide exceptional trading infrastructure, technology and data solutions.

LiquidityFX is an end-to-end solution with connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers and includes aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, risk management, distribution and post-trade. LiquidityFX supports a range of instruments including FX Spot, Forwards, Swaps, NDFs, Money Markets and Options.

Andrew Delaney, President and Editor-in-Chief at A-Team Insight said, "I'd like to congratulate smartTrade Technologies for winning the FX Trading Solution Award for the second year running. The Awards are a genuine reflection of market opinion and this confirms smartTrade's reputation as an outstanding provider of end-to-end trading technology for the FX market."

"The TTI Europe Award is an important independent recognition of LiquidityFX and of our team expertise" said David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies. "We are proud to be acknowledged as market leaders and we remain fully committed to future innovation and to the enhancement of LiquidityFX's functionality in order to offer an even richer and more sophisticated solution to our customers."

