Envoy Triples Its Technology Partner Community; Projects 100 New Integrations Arriving on Platform in 2021

As it continues to help companies prepare for a hybrid work model, workplace platform Envoy has seen significant growth in demand for new integrations and an increase in its community of integration partners. At its current rate, Envoy plans to add 100 new integrations in 2021 alone, bringing its total number of integrations to more than 150 and surpassing the available integrations on any other platform.

This increasing demand for integrations points to a shift in how companies are designing their physical spaces and processes as they plan to welcome employees back into the office. Envoy's platform and integrations enable businesses to customize their workplace tech-stack, while providing a unified employee experience.

In February 2020, Envoy launched an open API developer platform to make it even easier for developers to build integrations and help shape the workplace of the future; Envoy's community of technology partners has grown 300% since then, as the move to a hybrid model highlights the need for new and improved workplace tech. Requests from customers wanting to integrate new tools on Envoy's platform are up 200%.

"It's clear that hybrid is the future, and the time is now for companies to modernize their workplace tech and get their teams excited to be back together in person," said Larry Gadea, Envoy founder/CEO. "We've long been believers in an integrated workplace platform; there won't be a one-size-fits-all approach to building the ideal workspace. Companies need a platform that can grow with them and play well with the tools that they use every day. Envoy is the platform that's bringing all of those pieces together, so that we can make the most of our time in the office and do our best work wherever we are."

In the last year, Envoy has introduced new integrations designed to keep the workplace safe, including door access solutions, thermal cameras, space utilization sensors and more. Recent, notable integrations include:

Density: launched in June 2020, this integration helps manage safe workplace capacity in real-time.

Athena: launched in September 2020, this integration brings contactless fever detection to workplaces to keep everyone on-site healthy.

Flir: launched in October 2020, this integration also brings contactless fever detection to workplaces to keep everyone on-site healthy.

These integrations bring additional layers of security, safety, and compliance to Envoy Protect, the company's product to manage the health and safety of the workplace, which has helped facilitate more than four million employee sign-ins since it was first introduced during the summer of 2020. Envoy has seen increased demand for the product as more businesses reopen their workplaces, with Protect currently in use in more than 5,700 locations around the world.

These recent health and safety integrations complement Envoy's integrations that help employees better collaborate and enable productivity; these include integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams and Active Directory, Google Drive, Aruba, and more.

About Envoy

Envoy is transforming modern workplaces with products that make office life easier and work more meaningful. Envoy's workplace platform has redefined how offices welcome visitors, keep employees safe, book rooms and desks, and manage deliveries in over 14,000 locations around the globe. Companies like Slack, Pinterest, and Warby Parker rely on Envoy to create an unrivaled first impression and keep their people, property, and ideas safe. Envoy is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Menlo Ventures, Initialized Capital and others. For more information, please visit envoy.com.

