Alpega Group, a leading provider of end-to-end transportation and logistics management software, has positioned itself to meet logistics challenges with impressive results in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005665/en/

Alpega Group, a leading provider of end-to-end transportation and logistics management software, has positioned itself to meet logistics challenges with impressive results in 2020. (Photo: Alpega Group)

Alpega's business units had an outstanding performance last year. On one hand, their freight exchanges' customer acquisitions strongly grew by 20% compared to the previous year and existing clients had a higher renewal rate. On the other hand Alpega TMS added 83 new customers and had a tremendous increase in usage of their smart booking solution.

Alpega's CEO, Todd DeLaughter, commented on these results: "I'm very excited with Alpega's excellent performance proving the value of our solutions and the commitment of our employees to relentlessly serve our customers"

Critical developments in Alpega Group's businesses have made their solutions ideal for the supply chain disruptions the transport industry now faces. The following is a recap of recent changes and events at Alpega, all of which promise to have a ripple effect in the coming year.

Supporting the Transportation Industry During COVID-19

An important player in the pharma sector chose Alpega TMS to ensure enhanced visibility and supply chain optimization. They were very satisfied with the agility of the Alpega team to rapidly implement the solution to cope with their logistics challenges, critical to fighting COVID19.

With initiatives like free access to its various solutions, such as Teleroute freight exchange, spot and smart booking, Alpega Group has shown solidarity with the transport industry and continues to aid in its recovery.

New Partnerships and solutions

Alpega's partnership ecosystem powers their TMS solution. In 2020 Alpega established key partnerships with industry leaders such as Xeneta, project44, Shippeo and FourKites. In 2021 these partnerships will boost supply chain transparency for Alpega's existing and future clients.

A payment guarantee solution for carriers was launched by Teleroute freight exchange, a unique service that allows carriers to be protected against non-payment.

New Leaders for New Growth

Alpega Group strengthened its management team and welcomed new senior leaders in 2020, including Gwyn Clay as Chief Product Officer and Jörg Heinen as VP of IT.

About Alpega Group

Alpega Group is a leading global logistics software company offering modular solutions that cover all transportation and logistics complexity needs. By bringing together the best solutions and market expertise, the Alpega Group has created the transportation industry's only scalable end-to-end software suite.

Alpega TMS empowers transport professionals to manage the logistics and supply chain processes, it transforms global and local supply chains into collaborative ecosystems, bringing together all parties involved. Alpega TMS's unique scalability and best-in-breed standalone solutions ensure shippers benefit from a system that evolves alongside their needs, regardless of the complexity of their logistics processes. Our freight procurement solution, TenderEasy, provides a world-class solution for sourcing transportation providers across air, land and sea. In terms of freight exchanges, 123cargo, Teleroute and Wtransnet are leading European marketplaces designed to match spot shipments and truck capacity.

These platforms and the data which flows through them, alongside our 30+ years' experience in transportation lets us enable businesses to optimize their supply chain planning and execution while benefitting from lower costs and higher visibility. Alpega's solutions combine to create added value for customers. Our community of 80,000 carriers and 200,000 members are electronically connected every day to successfully manage critical transport processes. Alpega is present in 80 countries worldwide and employs over 600 people with 31 different nationalities.

For more information, visit www.alpegagroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005665/en/

Contacts:

Alpega Group

Verónica Rodríguez

Head of Brand

Veronica.Rodriguez@alpegagroup.com