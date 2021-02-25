Robert Hackl, formerly responsible for SPRINT's Business Transformation Analytics, Handset Financing Insurance, joins IU Kim (SK Telecom), Mike Sutcliff (Accenture) and Teresa Ostapower (AT&T) to drive mce's global Digital Transformation Readiness initiative

mce Systems Ltd. ("mce" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Robert Hackl, a former Senior Executive from Sprint has joined mce as an Advisory Board member and an Executive advisor to mce's management with the mission to accelerate the company's growth.

Hackl was previously a member of the Sprint Executive Team responsible for Sprint's business transformation, analytics, handset financing and insurance. He was appointed to spearhead a successful turnaround of multi-billion dollar handset leasing and device insurance businesses and, in this role, introduced numerous market-shaping innovations. Prior to his role in Sprint, Hackl was the COO of Vodafone Germany, a Senior VP of Channel Management at T-Mobile US, Senior VP of International Sales and Service at Deutsche Telecom Europe and CEO of Tele2 Austria. He began his career as a Consultant with McKinsey Company. He earned a Ph.D. in Marketing from the University of Vienna and an MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management in Marketing.

Yuval Blumental, mce Co-Founder CEO is excited at the prospect of having Robert on board: "Robert has a remarkable track record for creating billions of dollars in shareholder value as a business builder and operator. He is also skilled at Digital Business Transformation which is at the very core of mce's value proposition to its customers worldwide. We are excited to be able to leverage Robert's insights and experience to create value for our customers and shareholders. We welcome him to our esteemed board of advisors."

Mr. Hackl commented: "mce is a unique and innovative player creating new ways of operating in the telecoms services industry for digital transformation. In essence, mce solutions simplify omnichannel operations resulting in a better customer experience, higher revenues and lower cost to serve. I am excited at the prospect of working with Yuval and the rest of the management team to accelerate the growth of MCE and to further fulfill its mission to bring innovative solutions to the market."

About mce:

mce Systems is a software solution and integration provider, specializing digital services solutions for mobile operators. mce enable device lifecycle management, device value optimization, cost reduction and the generation of new business for operators worldwide delivering Omni-channel capability across web, call-center, retail, on-device and reverse/forward logistic channels. Read more at www.mce.systems

