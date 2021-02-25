International region winners rise to the occasion, helping customers navigate an unpredictable year

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, celebrated the winners of its annual Global Partner Awards during a special virtual ceremony at the company's 2021 Mitel Next partner event. Recipients for the International region were recognised for their contributions to supporting customers at a time when many organisations were faced with operational and business continuity challenges due to COVID-19.

Winners of this year's awards served as MVPs for their customers, enabling them to quickly adapt and pivot. For the International region, winners included the following Mitel partners:

MiCloud Flex Partner of the Year Aqura Australia

MiCloud Connect Partner of the Year PepNet Australia

Hospitality Partner of the Year The Company Germany

Contact Center Partner of the Year Avalon Israel

SWA Partner of the Year CSP Turkey

Distribution Partner of the Year Westcon International

Healthcare Partner of the Year Zetacom Netherlands

Cloud Partner of the Year Opus Telecoms UK

Service Provider Partner of the Year British Telecom UK

Government Partner of the Year Airbus DS France

Collaboration Partner of the Year Orange Business Services France

Rising star Partner of the Year Maticmind Italy

"The circumstances of 2020 accelerated the need for digital transformation far beyond what we could have imagined. Our partners worked shoulder to shoulder with customers to not only weather those early days of the pandemic, but to modernize their technology to drive positive business outcomes through more effective communications and collaboration capabilities," said Scott Peterson, Chief Revenue Officer, Mitel. "We applaud their achievements across a diverse range of categories and solutions from cloud to on-premises. Congratulations to these well-deserving partners and thank you for showing what it means to be 'Strongest Together.'"

Additional Facts

Mitel is a leading provider of cloud communications, enabling more than 5 million users, including 1.5 million UCaaS customers (Source: Synergy Research Group).

Eastern Management ranks Mitel best in value for UCaaS and hosted PBX solutions.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005776/en/

Contacts:

Media EMEA APAC

Sandrine Quinton

+33 (0)1 30 96 43 01

sandrine.quinton@mitel.com