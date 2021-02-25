DJ PTA-News: N+V AG: Kaufangebot an die Inhaber der von der Lehman Brothers Holding Inc. begebenen Anleihen
Unternehmensmitteilung für den Kapitalmarkt
Zürich (pta054/25.02.2021/16:00) - Die N+V AG bietet den Inhabern der von der Lehman Brothers Holding Inc. begebenen Anleihen an, ihre Schuldverschreibungen mit der ISIN XS0073472606 / XS0082350587 / XS0128857413 / XS0138439616 / XS0167792026 / XS0179304869 / XS0181712364 / XS0183944643 / XS0185590139 / XS0189741001 / XS0193035358 / XS0196298219 / XS0205185456 / XS0210414750 / XS0213899510 / XS0224346592 / XS0224535483 / XS0247679573 / XS0252834576 / XS0252835110 / XS0254171191 / XS0257022714 / XS0262321986 / XS0272543900 / XS0282937985 / XS0288056913 / XS0288579260 / XS0289254509 / XS0289619529 / XS0290041960 / XS0290745180 / XS0291967296 / XS0299141332 / XS0300055547 / XS0307745744 / XS0326006540 / XS0345259435 / XS0348395814 / XS0362467150 zu erwerben.
Die Angebotsunterlage kann auf der Website der N+V AG abgerufen werden: https://www.nv.ag
Aussender: N+V AG Adresse: Birmensdorferstrasse 123, 8003 Zürich Land: Schweiz Ansprechpartner: FB Corporate Actions E-Mail: kontakt@nv.ag Website: www.nv.ag
