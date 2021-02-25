Cool Technologies, Inc.: Solutions for the Texas Disaster and Vulnerabilities Nationwide

CoolTech's Mobile Generation Systems which provide commercial grade power, clean water and electric vehicle charging could be the answer

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / In the aftermath of the harrowing impact of storm Uri on Texan infrastructure, Timothy Hassett, Chairman and CEO of Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:WARM) ("CoolTech"), an intellectual property company focused on environmentally friendly mobile power generation and heat removal technologies, presents the ways in which the company's Mobile Power Generation (MG) technology could have addressed the state's power crises.

As power was lost in Texas throughout the course of storm Uri, Mr. Hassett points out how the strategic placement of work trucks retrofitted with CoolTech's MG System could have provided reliable power to large swaths of communities across the state.

The CEO notes that with a power plant offline, five 400 kVA enabled trucks could be interconnected to create 2.0 MW of generating power. If the plant is functioning but needs to generate additional power to meet increasing demand, ramping up is a slow process. Quite inversely, MG deployment is rapid. Simply connect, sync, offload peak demand, and generate.

To illustrate further, a single in-chassis MG offered by the company is capable of generating power for the demands of a hospital, critical utility such as a municipal water supply, gas station, grocery store, and could keep a suburban street, city block or apartment building powered and warm for weeks while outages persist or the grid is repaired.

In addition to providing power generation at large scale, CoolTech offers an optional water purification and desalination add-on that provides up to 14,000 gallons of potable water a day in the event of a compromised water supply. With the system mounted on the bed of the truck, the tow hitch is free to add a tanker trailer to deliver the water as well.

Looking towards a future with an increasing population of electric vehicles, severe outages will inevitably affect EV charging stations. A single MG truck is capable of charging several electric vehicles at once and can venture into the field to fast charge a stranded car or truck.

"In light of the graphic demonstration of cascading problems that occurred while the nation watched, there will be changes made to the energy and water infrastructure and their operations, but this will take years of research, experimentation, meetings, whitepapers and political debate," said Mr. Hassett. "In the meantime, whether there's another freeze in Texas, a wildfire in California, a flood in the Midwest, a blizzard in the Northeast or a hurricane in the South, CoolTech's MG Systems will be ready to help."

About Cool Technologies, Inc.

Cool Technologies is an intellectual property and product development company commercializing patented thermal dispersion technology across multiple platforms. The Company has additional patents-pending for mobile power generation as well as various OEM applications of its proprietary heat removal technologies. Tested and validated by three third parties - Mohler Technologies, ESSCO Pumps and Nidec Corporation - the Company's cooling system eliminates the need for costly modifications while increasing power output of pumps, fans, compressors, batteries, motors, generators and bearings.

For more information, read the blog at cooltechnologiesinc.com or contact ir@cooltechnologiesinc.com.

