Donnerstag, 25.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
WKN: A0X963 ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 
EANS-General Meeting: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

DJ EANS-General Meeting: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
25.02.2021 
 
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED 
(the "Company") 
(a company incorporated with limited liability under the Companies (Jersey) Law 
1991, as amended, with registered number 70371) 
 
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 
 
NOTICE is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will 
be held at 09:00 a.m. (Jersey time) on 12 March 2021 at the offices of Aztec 
Financial Services (Jersey) Limited at 11-15 Seaton Place, St Helier, Jersey, 
JE4 0QH to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a 
special resolution: 
 
SPECIAL RESOLUTION 
1. THAT with effect from the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the 
Amended Articles tabled at the Extraordinary General Meeting be adopted as the 
Articles of Association of the Company in substitution for and to the exclusion 
of the Existing Articles. 
 
In this special resolution a reference to the Existing Articles shall mean the 
Articles of Association of the Company as at immediately prior to the 
Extraordinary General Meeting and a reference to the Amended Articles shall mean 
the proposed new Articles of Association of the Company (made available to 
shareholders for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.aere.com/ 
pressreleases.aspx [https://www.aere.com/pressreleases.aspx] prior to the 
Extraordinary General Meeting). 
 
 
By order of the Board 
Registered Office 
11-15 Seaton Place 
St Helier 
Jersey 
JE4 0QH 
Channel Islands 
Secretary 
 
Dated 25 February 2021 
 
Notes: 
1. Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint one or 
more proxies (who need not be Shareholders) to attend and vote on a poll on 
their behalf provided that if two or more proxies are to be appointed, each 
proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attaching to different Shares. 
The Existing Articles require that all votes at the Extraordinary General 
Meeting shall be by poll. 
 
2. On a poll each Shareholder will be entitled to 1 vote per Share held (subject 
to any restrictions in the Existing Articles). 
 
3. To have the right to attend and vote at the meeting you must hold Shares in 
the Company. 
 
4. To be valid, a Form of Proxy (and the power of attorney or other authority, 
if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof) 
completed by a Shareholder must be received by or on behalf of the Company at 
the address set forth in the relevant Form of Proxy as soon as possible, but in 
any event not later than 10:00 a.m. (Amsterdam time/C.E.T.) on 11 March 2021 
and, in the case of a Shareholder holding interests in Shares through an 
intermediary of Euroclear Netherlands, the Form of Proxy must be submitted via 
the Shareholder's account holding bank or broker, as set out in the letter from 
the Chairman. If a Shareholder holding interests in Shares through an 
intermediary of Euroclear Netherlands submits a Form of Proxy directly to the 
proxy agent Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. other than via the 
Shareholder's account holding bank or broker, the Form of Proxy shall be 
considered invalid. A Form of Proxy accompanies this notice. Completion and 
return of a Form of Proxy (a) will not preclude Registered Shareholders from 
attending and voting at the meeting should they wish to do so, and (b) is 
required for Shareholders holding interests in Shares via an intermediary of 
Euroclear Netherlands to be permitted to attend and/or vote at the meeting. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
FTI Consulting 
+44 20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland / Claire Turvey / Andrew Davis 
scatrium@fticonsulting.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 10:19 ET (15:19 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
