DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Lakestar SPAC I SE

Lakestar SPAC I SE: RELEASE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 11 PARAGRAPH 6 OF THE LUXEMBOURG TRANSPARENCY LAW AND SECTION 40 PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG)



25.02.2021 / 16:48

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and

Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:



Lakestar SPAC I SE, 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, LEI: 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:



Name: Flossbach von Storch AG

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Cologne, Germany 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 19.02.2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5,77 % 0,00 % 5,77 % 34.635.000 Position of previous

notification (if applicable) % % %

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares



ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art. 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art. 9 of the

Transparency Law) Direct

(Art. 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art. 9 of the

Transparency Law) LU2290523658 1.999.998 0 5,77 % 0,00 % % % % % SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 5,77 %

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights % % % SUBTOTAL B.1 % B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/

Conversion

Periodxi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights % % % SUBTOTAL B.2 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box)



X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):

N Namexv % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person

or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person

or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is

higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % 9. In case of proxy voting:

The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of . 10. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Cologne On 24.02.2021

