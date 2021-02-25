AVSystem announces the introduction of the User Services Platform protocol support in its Cloud ACS platform.

For years, AVSystem's Cloud ACS has been a leading solution for TR-069 device management. A platform that offers features such as remote provisioning, group device management, as well as advanced monitoring and reporting over TR-069, it has been trusted by internet service providers (ISPs) all over the world to improve service management and deliver high quality of service to their customers.

Now AVSystem takes the step to extend Cloud ACS's stack to also include the User Services Platform (USP) protocol, also known as TR-369 (after the name of its technical specification). The new standard developed by the Broadband Forum an organization of which AVSystem is a member is gaining traction in the telecoms industry. Modeled after the hugely successful TR-069 protocol, it draws on over a decade of experience in developing a telco-specific standard and combines it with the market insight that the Broadband Forum has on the future needs of the industry. Thanks to a new architecture, USP allows for continuous and distributed management of devices, enabling applications such as managed WiFi, mesh networks, or smart home solutions. Thus, the internet service providers can easily enter the exciting new market of IoT services, already so familiar to AVSystem.

Cloud ACS now offers a unique dual-stack approach for the innovative ISPs who want to extend their offer for customers and create new revenue streams, for example by introducing smart home services, using the USP. At the same time, the dual support of TR-069 and TR-369 allows them to smoothly transition to the new standard over a longer period of time, meanwhile ensuring a seamless coexistence and management of different devices within one platform.

"USP is the standardized, interoperable platform that combines open source and open standards to enable seamless and more efficient monitoring, controlling, and management of connected devices and subscriber WiFi," said Craig Thomas, Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Business Development at Broadband Forum. "Service and application providers across the industry continue to recognize the immense importance of USP and how this can vastly improve the Connected Home experience for the end-user."

"We are proud that such a feature-rich platform like Cloud ACS now gets one more advantage in the form of USP. We hope that this dual-stack support of TR-069 and USP will be a catalyst for our clients to introduce new services and easily implement a new protocol without having to switch to a new platform at the same time. We already see interest in this new standard among our clients, so we will be looking closely at how it develops and implementing new features accordingly," said Zuzanna Rochowiak, Business Development Manager at AVSystem.

