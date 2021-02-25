The Portuguese utility also wants to close all its coal power plants by 2025.From pv magazine Spain Portuguese power utility Energías de Portugal (EDP), whose largest shareholder is state-owned energy company China Three Gorges, has announced an unprecedented investment plan for the period 2021-2025. The company will devote €24 billion to the plan, of which 80% will be invested in renewables, 15% in improving power grids, and 5% in solutions for customers and energy management. EDP wants to double its installed capacity from clean energies in the next 5 years, from 12 GW currently to 25 GW in ...

