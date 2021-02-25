Anzeige
Altus Strategies Plc: PDMR Dealings

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS) (TSX-V:ALTS) (OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 25 February 2021 by Matthew Grainger (Executive Director) that he had dealt in ordinary shares of 5 pence par value each of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") between 22 and 24 February 2021 as follows:

  • 55,500 Ordinary Shares were purchased at a weighted average price of 83.72p per Ordinary Share via his Self Invested Personal Pension Plan; and
  • 55,500 Ordinary Shares were sold at a weighted average price of 81.91p per Ordinary Share by Mrs Anna Grainger (Mr Grainger's spouse).

Following the transactions as described above, Mr Grainger's and persons' closely associated with Mr Grainger, total shareholding has remained unchanged at 2,085,566 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.98% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Matthew Grainger

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Altus Strategies plc

b)

LEI

2138001P93D9LMFIUA28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BJ9TYB96

c)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase & Sale of Ordinary Shares

d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Purchases
Price
Volume
83.8p
10,000
86.0p
10,000
84.0p
2,500
82.7p (aggregated)
33,000 (aggregated)
Sales
Price
Volume
83.0p
5,000
82.4p (aggregated)
30,000 (aggregated)
82.0p
7,500
80.6p
13,000

e)

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
55,500 shares
Price
83.72p (purchase) 81.91p (sale)

f)

Date of the transactions

22 - 24 February 2021

g)

Place of the transactions

AIM

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc
Steven Poulton, Chief Executive
Tel:+44 (0) 1235 511 767
E: info@altus-strategies.com
SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)
Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
SP Angel (Broker)
Grant Barker / Richard Parlons
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)
Georgia Colkin / Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
E: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

SOURCE: Altus Strategies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632079/PDMR-Dealings

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
