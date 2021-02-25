SirionLabs CLM rated as a Leader based on its scores in the current offering and strategy categories; earns the highest score possible in the client experience and references criterion

SirionLabs, the leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) technology, today announced it has been recognized by Forrester Research as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management for All Contracts, Q1 2021 report.

SirionLabs was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its 2021 Forrester Wave evaluation for Contract Lifecycle Management. The report evaluated the participating vendors on 32 criteria grouped into 3 categories Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence.

SirionLabs received the highest scores possible in 14 Current Offering criteria including guided authoring of contract document, contract negotiation with external parties, contract repository and analytics, and contract fulfilment tracking. The report also cited that SirionLabs' "client ratings were well above average, both in usability and in implementation support."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the Leaders in the Contract Lifecycle Management space by Forrester Research, one of the most reputable research and advisory firms," said Amol Joshi, Chief Revenue Officer of SirionLabs. "SirionLabs' CLM platform is now an essential building block of enterprise-wide digitization strategy for most of our customers. It's gratifying to get this independent recognition scoring in the top two in the current offering category, and also receiving "well above average" client ratings. Ultimately, user adoption, value creation and customer satisfaction are the outcomes that matter more than just being a functionally rich technology platform."

Forrester's evaluation of CLM providers "identified the 11 most significant ones….and researched, analyzed, and scored them. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps CIOs, general counsels, chief sales officers (CSOs), chief procurement officers (CPOs), and CFOs select the right one for their needs."

SirionLabs' platform leverages artificial intelligence to enable businesses to streamline the complete contracting lifecycle from contract authoring and portfolio risk management to ongoing performance and compliance management on a single, easy-to-use platform. By enabling fast and accurate insights across the entire contracting process, SirionLabs allows organizations to improve business performance, mitigate risk and strengthen customer and supplier relationships. Over 200 industry-leading organizations rely on SirionLabs to get the most out of their commercial relationships.

About SirionLabs

SirionLabs, the SaaS leader in enterprise contract management (CLM), helps enterprises manage the complete contracting lifecycle on a single, easy-to-use platform. Sirion's AI-powered capabilities from smart contract authoring to auto-contract extraction, advanced obligation management and collaboration enable enterprises to drive business velocity and outcomes, reduce risk and enhance revenue and savings in commercial engagements. SirionLabs is trusted by the world's most successful organizations to manage 3.5+ million contracts worth over $300 billion across 100+ countries.

For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com.

