TOKYO, Feb 25, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2021.World Production- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.Sales in the Japanese Market- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.- Fit was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of January 2021 with sales of 5,889 units.- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of January 2021 with sales of 16,369 units.Exports from Japan- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.For more information visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2021/c210225eng.html.Source: HondaCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.