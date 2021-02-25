These two appointments follow a series of first successful achievements for iBiopsy in 2020 and early 2021.

Median prepares to launch its iBiopsy product development plan, including regulatory aspects, define its go-to-market strategy then expand its iBiopsy operations globally.

Median Technologies (ALMDT:PA) (Paris:ALMDT) announced today the appointment of Thomas Bonnefont to the newly created position of Chief Operating and Commercial Officer of the iBiopsy Business Unit as well as the appointment of Mike Doherty as Sr. Strategy Advisor, iBiopsy Product Development. They both join Median's executive team. Mike Doherty is based in the US.

These appointments follow a series of iBiopsy advancements and milestones successfully passed in 2020 and early 2021. The company prepares to launch its iBiopsy product development plan including regulatory aspects, define its go-to-market strategy then expand its iBiopsy operations globally, bringing hope and relief to care givers and patients worldwide as well as advancing medical research for leading academic centers and biopharma partners.

As Chief Operating and Commercial Officer, Thomas Bonnefont will supervise the whole iBiopsy Business Unit and drive the commercial strategy and market development plans for iBiopsy products, as well as their implementation. Thomas will take up his position on March 1st as a member of the executive team under the direct responsibility of Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median.

Thomas Bonnefont comes to Median Technologies with over 20 years of global business management for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, especially in the field of oncology, both in diagnostics as well as therapeutics. Most recently, Thomas was Global Commercial Vice-President at Guerbet Group where he built and expanded the Interventional Oncology franchise with a tremendous growth in the US, Asia-Pacific EMEA regions. Previously Thomas held sales marketing management positions within renowned organizations such as MicroPort, GE Healthcare, Laboratoires Pierre Fabre and Johnson Johnson.

As Sr. Strategy Advisor, Product Development iBiopsy, Mike Doherty will participate in the BU's strategy definition and coordinate activities for iBiopsy product development. He will be instrumental in the development and implementation of iBiopsy regulatory plans, to optimize iBiopsy product introduction in the US (FDA) and in Europe (EMA). His role will be also central in providing recommendations for clinical data acquisition strategies and evaluating the most effective data sources. Mike will actively participate in the creation of the iBiopsy product classification and training protocols and ensure these protocols will meet regulatory standards. Mike will join Median's executive team under the direct responsibility of Fredrik Brag.

Mike comes to Median with a unique experience in medical product development as well as in defining and driving regulatory strategies for the FDA approval of medical products. Before joining Median, Mike was Senior Vice President, Head of Product Development at Foundation Medicine from 2017 to 2019. Previously, he served as Head of Regulatory Affairs worldwide at Roche and Genentech from 2002 to 2016.

"I am thrilled to join Median, one of the most innovative imaging companies, as Chief Operating Commercial Officer of the extremely promising iBiopsy Business Unit. I already had the privilege to build a successful global oncology therapeutics business and I am now excited to keep on in the fight against cancer and other life-threatening diseases in the AI diagnostics business, which will ultimately lead to better patient outcomes", said Thomas Bonnefont. "For cancer patients, survival and quality of life can only be enhanced through a comprehensive approach from greater screening, better prediction and full use of the four pillars of cancer care. I am thus very happy to contribute to further strengthening the iBiopsy company's vision and ambition worldwide by bringing to the world a superior predictive solution which will shift the medical paradigm", Thomas added.

"I'm excited to join median at this point in time when iBiopsy is in the development stage for several indications. I hope to be able to bring my experience of innovative product development from my previous companies to help Median on the same path to successful regulatory approval, reimbursement, and launch. We have a great team of experts at Median, so all the ingredients are there for successful product development", said Mike Doherty.

"We are very proud that such high level and successful professionals as Thomas and Mike chose to join Median. Their knowledge will be a great asset for our company and be instrumental in our next iBiopsy steps, covering iBiopsy product development and regulatory, go-to-market strategy and plan as well as global operations", said Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median.

About iBiopsy

iBiopsy is based on the most advanced technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI), benefiting from Median's expertise in Data Science and medical image processing. iBiopsy targets the development of non-invasive image-based diagnosis tesrs, to be used in several indications for which there are unmet needs regarding early diagnosis, prognosis and treatment selection in the context of precision medicine. Several indications are already targeted: liver diseases (NASH and HCC), predicting the efficacy of immuno-oncology drugs and early diagnosis of lung cancer in high-risk populations.

Median's iBiopsy development program is supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB) through a financial loan of €35 million under the Juncker Plan, the European Fund for Strategic Investments, which aims to support research and innovation projects developed by companies with high growth potential.

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on the Euronext Growth market. FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), listed on the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

