Donnerstag, 25.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
WKN: A0M7L6 ISIN: US50218G2066 
25.02.21
2,000 Euro
+0,100
+5,26 %
25.02.2021
LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-trade Series 001P-06 bonds

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) 
LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-trade Series 001P-06 bonds 
25-Feb-2021 / 17:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-trade Series 001P-06 bonds 
 
St. Petersburg, Russia - 25 February 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the 
leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the term for the submission 
of the offers for its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds, with the 
registration number 4B02-06-55234-E-001P as of  19.02.2021, to be placed under the programme of the exchange-traded 
bonds 001P with the identification number 4-55234-?-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 (ISIN not assigned). 
The Offers shall be submitted on February 26, 2020 from 11AM until 3PM Moscow time. 
Underwriter         PJSC Sovcombank 
Organisers          Russian Agricultural Bank, Sovcombank, SberCIB 
Placement process   Book-building 
Coupon payment      To be determined 
Coupon periods      20 
                      - 20% (twenty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 12th 
                        coupon period; 
                      - 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 16th coupon 
Amortization            period; 
schedule              - 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 20th coupon 
                        period;

For more information please contact: 

Investor Relations 
                            Media Relations 
Maria Rybina 
                            LSR Group Press Service 
Head of Investor Relations  E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru 
 
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US50218G2066 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           LSRG 
LEI Code:       25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94355 
EQS News ID:    1171284 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
