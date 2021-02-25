Proponent Expands Their Relationship With Donaldson Company to Serve North and South America

BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Proponent, the largest independent aerospace distributor in the world, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their work with Donaldson Company to serve the commercial Fixed Wing Aerospace markets of North and South America. The agreement builds on Proponent's over 20-year relationship with Donaldson servicing Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets. Proponent is proud to now distribute globally for Donaldson.

This expanded relationship between Donaldson and Proponent will take effect immediately. Donaldson customers in North and South America can expect the same level of customer service we have continually offered to Donaldson customers in EMEA and APAC. Proponent is committed to providing fast, seamless, and reliable service to our customers ensuring an easy transition for Donaldson customers.

Frédéric MIRALLES, Director of Donaldson's Fixed Wing Business comments, "Proponent has established itself as a strong distributor of Donaldson serving the commercial fixed-wing markets in EMEA and APAC. As a result of Proponent's success serving our customers in these regions, and Proponent's strong customer relationships in the Americas, we are pleased to expand this relationship to include North and South America."

"Proponent is delighted to strengthen our relationship with Donaldson" notes Jeff Nixon, Proponent Chief Commercial Officer. "With the expansion of the global aftermarket distribution services, Proponent is well-positioned to serve our customers' product needs while improving Donaldson's filtration product availability in the market."

We look forward to our expanded relationship. To learn more about Donaldson products, you can visit our dedicated Donaldson landing page here.

About Proponent

Proponent is a leading independent global aerospace parts distribution business headquartered in Brea, California. As well as providing traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, the company also provides a range of inventory management solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain performance. The company's focus is on providing outstanding quality and value by better understanding its customers and delivering time-based service advantages.

About Donaldson Aerospace & Defense

Donaldson's Aerospace & Defense business unit is a leading worldwide provider of filtration systems for the aerospace and defense industry. Its filtration solutions protect fixed-wing aircraft, rotorcraft, military ground vehicles, electronic equipment, space vehicles, missiles, military shipboard systems and amphibious vehicles. Donaldson, committed to advancing filtration technology and providing quality products and prompt customer service, assists customers from its many sales, engineering and manufacturing locations around the world.

Media Contact: Mustafa Abou-Taleb

Global Marketing Manager

Email: mtaleb@proponent.com

Phone: +1 (714) 223-5470

Website: Proponent.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Proponent

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632147/Proponent-Expands-Their-Relationship-With-Donaldson-Company-to-Serve-North-and-South-America