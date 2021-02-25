Invitation to the Q4 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results Presentation via Microsoft Teams

THURSDAY, March 4, 2021, at 09:30 a.m.

We look forward to welcoming you to the INFICON Media/Analyst Conference 2021. INFICON will host the presentation via Microsoft Teams. The presentations will be in English. You may join the presentation using the following link

http://bit.ly/IFCN_Q4_Webcast

Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. Participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or written chat functionalities provided in Microsoft Teams. The Microsoft Teams session will be recorded and later archived in the investors' section of the INFICON website.

On March 4, 2021, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET on the results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals as well as the English-language Annual Report 2020 will also be available in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com. You can also follow the shortened link http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home

Communication Calendar

The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available on online at http://bit.ly/IFCN_calendar.

E-Mail Alerts

To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for e-mail Alerts in the Investors section of the INFICON website at http://bit.ly/IFCN_Alerts.

Bad Ragaz, 25.2. 2021

Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and advanced process control software that enhance productivity and quality in sophisticated industrial vacuum processes. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.

This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.