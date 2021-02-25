ViewSonic Introduces ToF Technology to its Latest Portable LED Projector M2e to achieve Instant Auto Focus

Complete focus in one second, automatic motion detection and refocus

BREA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is introducing its latest M2e Instant Smart 1080p Portable LED Projector. This new addition to the company's M series of smart portable LED projectors uses Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to achieve instant auto focus in an ultralight and portable design. ToF technology enables the M2e to instantly auto focus in only one second, which is 3-5 times faster compared to current methods. It delivers impeccable optical precision, effortless setup, and its portability makes for flexible entertainment and work at home.

"ViewSonic is an industry-leading manufacturer in visual technology, constantly dedicated to innovating and upgrading LED projectors, making them smarter, easier to use, and thus enhancing the user experience," said Dean Tsai, Head of the Projector BU at ViewSonic. "By applying ToF technology, we have reached a new milestone with the launch of the M2e, which fulfills carefree usage at home. As people now tend to stay at home more often, the new M2e allows them to enjoy an unprecedented audiovisual feast and the precious moments with family instantly and effortlessly."

Instant Auto Focus with ToF Technology

ToF sensors are a type of scanner-less LIDAR (light detection and ranging) technology that measures distance based on the time it takes for photons to travel between the sensor's emitter and the target area, enabling accurate distance ranging regardless of the object's surface characteristics. They also have high-accuracy linearity and up to 3m detection range with a full field of view.

Traditionally, when a projector is moved, it needs to be refocused by either a press on the remote control to trigger auto focus, or manual adjustments on the focus ring. With built-in G sensor design, the M2e can detect change of setup position and automatically trigger instant auto focus which utilizes ToF technology. Not only is the focusing more precise, but it can be completed in only one second, which is 3-5 times faster than the normal auto focus that uses a camera for continuous image capturing and matching, not to mention those by manual focus ring adjustment.

An Easy-to-Use Portable LED Projector for the Home

The M2e is designed specifically for comprehensive home entertainment and working from home. It is extremely portable, effortless to set up, and easy to connect. Weighing only 1 kg, it is light and small enough to carry in a handbag or backpack, and it can be placed virtually anywhere at home.

Setting up the M2e is effortless with features such as instant powering on/off, instant auto focus, and auto keystone, and a stepless stand for customized projection angles. Connecting your devices with the M2e is easy. Users can cast or screen mirror content from their smartphones to the big screen via Wi-Fi, input/output audio via Bluetooth for flexible usage, or do direct single-cable streaming via USB Type-C.

The Ultimate Audiovisual Experience

The M2e has various extraordinary features that bring consumers an unprecedented and immersive audiovisual experience. Take in crystal clear visuals in Full HD resolution and cinematic colors covering 125% Rec.709 supported by ViewSonic's industry-leading 2nd generation LED technology on an 80" large screen from only 2.1m away. Thanks to the low running temperature of the LED light source and ViewSonic's exclusive thermal design, users can be fully immersed in their viewing experience free from irritating fan noise. Combined with exceptional sound quality through integrated dual speakers customized by Harman Kardon, the M2e promises endless possibilities for entertainment.

Additionally, ViewSonic is dedicated to helping consumers stay healthy while keeping them entertained. With their eye care in mind, the M2e is thoughtfully designed to deliver a visual experience that is virtually free of blue light in order to reduce eyestrain over prolonged viewing periods.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441844/ViewSonic_M2e.jpg