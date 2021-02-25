Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854219 ISIN: FR0000036816 Ticker-Symbol: UVA 
Stuttgart
25.02.21
15:47 Uhr
28,700 Euro
+0,100
+0,35 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,30029,60018:02
Actusnews Wire
25.02.2021 | 18:12
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel signs a lease for nearly 5,000 sq. m with TechnicAtome within the Parc du Golf in Aix-en-Provence

Société de la Tour Eiffel has announced the signature of a lease with TechnicAtome, a specialist in nuclear engineering, involving nearly 5,000 sq. m of floor space including 3,500 sq. m of offices.

The property, acquired by Société de la Tour Eiffel in 2019 from a subsidiary of a large industrial group, will be fully occupied by TechnicAtome.

This latest transaction bears witness to the excellent attractiveness and dynamism of the Parc du Golf, the occupancy rate of which now exceeds 91%. The business park is in particular the subject of a BREEAM In-Use certification policy for the vast majority of its buildings.

"Established since 2005 within the Parc du Golf, we are continuing to expand our holdings, convinced of the major economic potential of the region. The arrival of TechnicAtome within the business park consolidates our position and reasserts its attractiveness. We are delighted to welcome them to the park which provides a high-quality working environment," said Bruno Meyer, Deputy Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Advisers for the operation: Cushman & Wakefield and Gide Loyrette Nouel
Notary: Allez & Associés

Contact

Press relations
Laetitia Baudon - Advisory Director
Agence Shan
Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79
laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Société de la Tour Eiffel

The Société de la Tour Eiffel, with assets of € 1.9 billion, is an integrated commercial property investment company with a long-standing service culture. Operating throughout the real estate cycle, it supports its clients, companies of all sizes and from all sectors, through a demanding practice of direct management of its assets located in regions with high growth potential. The property company manages its rapidly expanding real estate assets over the long term, with a strategic refocusing plan for the 100% office portfolio, with 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regional cities, and has established itself as a benchmark player.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices

www.societetoureiffel.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yXBuZpeYZWiWlZ2bk8dmbJeZl2+Vm2Gal2TLm5dtlsuUmJxnmmhjZpzKZm9plWlo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68042-2021025_societe-de-la-tour-eiffel_press_release-leasing_in_aix-en-provence.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.