FiCAS Active Crypto ETP earned a 100% profit from the beginning of 2021

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Swiss Stock Exchange products, 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP managed to earn a 100% profit from the beginning of the new year. This amount of profit is derived from bitcoin trading against the top 15 digital assets by market capitalization such as LTC, EOS, XLM, XTZ, BCH and ETH.

Ali Mizani Oskui, CEO and CIO of FiCAS, has over 20 years of management experience and 8 years of experience in cryptocurrency trading and investment management. This amount of revenue gained by FiCAS's ETP product, is the result of Ali's risk management and investing strategies involving an experienced team of financial experts that actively fine-tune allocations according to in-depth investment research, technical and fundamental analysis, proprietary algorithms, and AI applications.

As the world's first actively managed crypto ETP, FiCAS has succeeded in bringing to the market an exceptional investment vehicle, for investors seeking the diversification in crypto assets and the associated potential substantial returns. This product stands out from an operational, infrastructure, risk management, liquidity, and accessibility perspective.

The ETP product of FiCAS is a suitable product with a bright future in several ways, including being actively managed, the ability to get cash position instantly as well as the free use of the top 15 altcoins and the possibility of immediate capital outflow and liquidation. This and the possibility of capital increase, will greatly eliminate the risk of market collapse and fall.

The main goal of FiCAS ETP is to be able to increase its Net Asset Value by trading between bitcoin, altcoins, and fiat currencies. Some of the most important features of 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP are listed below:

Available in CHF, EUR, and USD: FiCAS has made its ETP tradeable in EUR and USD, in addition to CHF. With the addition of the EUR and USD, investors in 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP residing outside Switzerland now have more seamless access.

FiCAS has made its ETP tradeable in EUR and USD, in addition to CHF. With the addition of the EUR and USD, investors in 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP residing outside now have more seamless access. Regulated fiat environment: 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is traded on a regulated SIX Swiss Exchange and the securities are held with regulated custodians such as Swiss banks.

15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is traded on a regulated SIX Swiss Exchange and the securities are held with regulated custodians such as Swiss banks. Accessible for everyone: 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It is intended for retail, professional, and institutional investors and can be traded through banks or brokers.

15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It is intended for retail, professional, and institutional investors and can be traded through banks or brokers. Astonishing liquidity: Unlimited creation and redemption of ETPs at the indicated net asset value, regardless of the Bid/Ask value displayed.

For further information on FiCAS or the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP, visit www.ficas.com or follow us on Twitter @Ficas_ltd.

About FiCAS

FiCAS is an investment company that offers investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios by gaining exposure to the new class of crypto-assets through easy-to-access, liquid, products managed 24/7.

The discretionary investment strategy currently being implemented at FiCAS has proved its worth and its performance over the past 4 years has been audited.

The FiCAS team is dedicated to providing its customers with outstanding performance as well as, compliance, safety, and innovation. Its objective is to provide investors with cost-effective, easy-to-access, and risk-managed crypto investment solutions, drawing on a cumulative of more than 300 years of experience in traditional finance and a total expertise of more than 100 years in crypto finance.

About 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP

The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is the world's first actively managed exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. The discretionary ETP, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG and managed by FiCAS AG, trades the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the aim to deliver enhanced returns for clients via active trading and risk management. The ETP is available to both retail and professional investors in Switzerland. Liechtenstein, and in the EU to purchase through any broker or financial institution with access to the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For Media Enquiries contact pr@ficas.com

Disclaimers

Past performance, returns generated through FiCAS and its founder's management strategy and correct price predictions by FiCAS's founder are not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Any securities pursuant to this communication have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The investment product described in this press release is intended for retail, professional and institutional investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and in the European Union.

www.ficas.com