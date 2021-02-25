Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
WKN: 924848 ISIN: NO0003054108 Ticker-Symbol: PND 
Tradegate
25.02.21
19:10 Uhr
20,510 Euro
-0,190
-0,92 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
GlobeNewswire
25.02.2021 | 18:29
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Mowi (36/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in MOWI ASA (MOWI) due to a dividend. For details
regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 35/21. Adjusted series
have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also received new
ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=842908
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
