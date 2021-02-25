Citrine and Siemens Digital Industries Software collaborate to deliver data, simulation, and AI solutions for the materials, chemicals, and product development industries

Today, Citrine Informatics announces a new partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software, a business unit of Siemens AG, to deliver digital solutions for the materials, chemicals, and manufacturing industries.

Citrine and Siemens Digital Industries Software will partner to bring digital solutions to the market that help materials, chemicals, and product development companies accelerate development, incorporate AI capabilities into existing data management infrastructure, and unlock materials design as a new degree of freedom within product simulation.

"The future of the materials and chemicals industry will be driven by digital tools that unlock agility and development speed," said Greg Mulholland, CEO and co-founder of Citrine. "Strategically partnering with a leader like Siemens allows both companies to better serve our customers and deliver software solutions that unlock new capabilities through our partnership. We're helping researchers, product developers, and business leaders accelerate innovation through the combination of data management tools, product and system simulations, and AI."

These software solutions include:

Opcenter RD&L software and the Citrine Platform

Siemens' Opcenter RD&L (Research, Development and Laboratory) software offers companies a scalable, flexible software solution to help streamline and optimize formulated product data. The software supports data management, specification management, formula development, experiment management, and production process design. By jointly leveraging Opcenter and the Citrine Platform, customers can access domain-specific AI to rapidly identify and develop new formulations that hit customers specs, address market needs, and adapt to regulatory and supply chain shifts.

"Most clients have multiple databases for specification data and multiple disconnected lab systems," added Zvi Feuer, senior vice president for Digital Manufacturing Software at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Data is collected, but not in context and certainly not in a method that is easy to re-use for AI. Opcenter RD&L offers the foundation for successful material-aware AI when used with the Citrine Platform. It allows users to drastically reduce the number of iterations needed in age-old product development cycle of develop draft formulation, create the prototype, test, enhance formulation, create new prototype, test again. Without documenting and tagging previous experiences like with Opcenter RD&L, AI cannot be effective."

Simcenter software and the Citrine Platform:

Siemens' Simcenter software is an extensive portfolio of predictive product simulation and test tools, including CAE simulation, system simulation, and physical testing tools.Using these product simulation tools with the materials-aware AI capabilities of Citrine Platform, for the first time, product developers can now unlock materials design as a degree of freedom while simulating part or system performance. Product and materials simulation can now progress simultaneously.

"Materials selection decisions have traditionally been made based on data reported in static material data sheets, preventing materials and product companies from bringing to market optimized, high-performance products," said Jan Leuridan, senior vice president of simulation and test solutions for Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By fusing the material and product engineering with the combination of the Citrine and Simcenter product portfolios, we can enable AI-driven Generative Materials Engineering, transforming materials from a constraint to a degree of freedom in part design and optimization. This AI-driven materials customization is nothing short of a paradigm shift. For the first time, materials development can progress at the same pace as engineering innovation."

