In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 18, 2021 to February 24, 2021:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 18.02.2021 309,446 36.961 11,437,389 XPAR 18.02.2021 CEUX 18.02.2021 TQEX 18.02.2021 AQEU 19.02.2021 306,838 36.641 11,242,749 XPAR 19.02.2021 CEUX 19.02.2021 TQEX 19.02.2021 AQEU 22.02.2021 300,200 37.478 11,250,959 XPAR 22.02.2021 101,000 37.485 3,786,020 CEUX 22.02.2021 TQEX 22.02.2021 AQEU 23.02.2021 292,893 38.268 11,208,362 XPAR 23.02.2021 99,066 38.274 3,791,606 CEUX 23.02.2021 TQEX 23.02.2021 AQEU 24.02.2021 435,704 38.577 16,807,964 XPAR 24.02.2021 89,429 38.525 3,445,289 CEUX 24.02.2021 TQEX 24.02.2021 AQEU Total 1,934,576 37.72 72,970,339

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

