Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 18, 2021 to February 24, 2021:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
18.02.2021
309,446
36.961
11,437,389
XPAR
18.02.2021
CEUX
18.02.2021
TQEX
18.02.2021
AQEU
19.02.2021
306,838
36.641
11,242,749
XPAR
19.02.2021
CEUX
19.02.2021
TQEX
19.02.2021
AQEU
22.02.2021
300,200
37.478
11,250,959
XPAR
22.02.2021
101,000
37.485
3,786,020
CEUX
22.02.2021
TQEX
22.02.2021
AQEU
23.02.2021
292,893
38.268
11,208,362
XPAR
23.02.2021
99,066
38.274
3,791,606
CEUX
23.02.2021
TQEX
23.02.2021
AQEU
24.02.2021
435,704
38.577
16,807,964
XPAR
24.02.2021
89,429
38.525
3,445,289
CEUX
24.02.2021
TQEX
24.02.2021
AQEU
Total
1,934,576
37.72
72,970,339
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005938/en/
Contacts:
Total contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress
Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com