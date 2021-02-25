Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Henry Huang, Managing Partner of Alchemy commented, "This investment reflects our high conviction in Caliber's management team, and we believe that Alchemy's extensive resources and expertise will help enable Caliber to further capitalize on its strong momentum and significant growth potential. We are very excited to work with Caliber's talented founders to continue to provide best-in-class solutions to the real estate investment management industry."

CaliberCos Inc., a fully integrated real estate company, announced today that it has formed a strategic relationship with global merchant banking firm, Alchemy Acquisition Corp. ("Alchemy"). Alchemy has committed equity capital through a direct investment in Caliber's Series B. Caliber will utilize Alchemy's investment and merchant banking services to focus on real estate development projects in the Southwest and Mountainwest regions of the United States.

This transaction aligns two organizations that are well positioned to create efficiencies of scale across both of their respective investing platforms. Alchemy provides institutional equity and wall street expertise to enhance Caliber's investment funds and offerings, which are focused on middle market investments across the Southwest and Mountainwest Region. Details surrounding the transaction will be announced on a stepped-up basis.

Commenting on the news, Chris Loeffler, Co-Founder and CEO stated, "We believe this strategic partnership is a precursor to yet another potential milestone for Caliber. As an alternative investment manager and developer, capital is the life-blood of our growth and we believe this partnership with Alchemy will drive project level capital as well as shareholder value."

ABOUT CALIBER

CaliberCos Inc., provides alternative investment opportunities to individual and institutional investors through well-structured, private equity real estate investments. The Company invests in a diverse portfolio of properties, including commercial, warehousing, multi-family, hospitality and tax-advantaged Opportunity Zones and engages in acquiring, owning, operating and developing these assets. Caliber recently sponsored one of the largest Opportunity Zone Funds focused on the Southwest and Mountainwest regions.

ABOUT ALCHEMY

Alchemy Acquisition Corp. is a global merchant banking firm with deep industry expertise that specializes in principal investments, private placements and global advisory. The firm transacts primarily in three sectors: (1) Real Estate & Infrastructure, (2) Technology, Media, Telecommunications and Sports (TMT-S) and (3) Renewables. Alchemy also advises its clients globally on strategic and financial matters including mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and capital formation.

Caliber is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: Caliber: https://www.seedinvest.com/calibercos.

