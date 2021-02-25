Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Medican Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCN) is pleased to announce this corporate update to enlighten all stakeholders of current developments.

As of July 19, 2019, Medican signed an Acquisition and Merger Agreement with Immediate Properties LLC. Pursuant to the agreement, Ken Williams was to resign after three months from all positions. Dana Belle was immediately appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer and as a director.

A brief description of Immediate Properties is as follows:

Immediate Properties specializes in residential and commercial real estate investment and development. The Company's success has worked to form lasting, concrete relationships with top equity suppliers, such as individual, commercial and institutional sources. These relationships enable Immediate Properties to provide beyond typical market approaches to finding and acquiring income-producing projects.

Medican Enterprises Inc. has every intention of becoming current in its filing and reporting obligations. As such, with the assistance of two institutional investors, the Company's resident agent was forwarded the necessary funds with which to reinstate the Company with the Nevada Secretary of State. After this has been completed, Medican Enterprises can then start an application with OTC Markets Group Inc. in order to file disclosure statements as well as post news. The Company is expecting to be reinstated with the Nevada Secretary of State within the next few days.

Medican Enterprises is now a real estate company which will be the Company's focus, not cannabis as it was in the past. However, a significant asset of the Company's is a $10 million convertible note (plus accrued interest) in The Now Corporation which describes itself as follows:

"The Now Corporation is a publicly traded, bio-pharmaceutical research company focused on the research, education and production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to be used for medicinal purpose, while focusing on pursuing business opportunities in the growing medical and recreational marijuana sector. Through its acquired assets, The Now Corporation is seeking to invest in our businesses associated with the growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution and retail sale of scientific-grade medicinal cannabis, both in the United States and Canada. At The Now Corporation, we unlock and advance medicine for human life around the world, at every stage of life."

The goal is to make Medican Enterprises Inc. into a dynamic real estate company. As such, once all the clean up has been completed and the Company is current, it intends to do a name change. For the foreseeable future, the Company does not intend on performing a reverse stock split.

Updates will be forthcoming.

