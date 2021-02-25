Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - iCo Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ICO) (OTCQB: ICOTF) ("iCo" or the "Company"). At the request of IIROC, iCo Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo is Canadian biotechnology company principally focused on the identification, development and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases.

For more information, visit the Company website at: www.icotherapeutics.com.

