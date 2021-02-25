The Mosaic Company: Mosaic to Host the Fourth Installment of its Analyst Presentations Series

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced that company executives will be hosting a series of virtual Analyst Presentations to discuss its strategy, business unit performance, and outlook through 2023. The fourth installment will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am ET and will focus on the last of the company's six strategic focus areas: Optimize Operating Assets and Capital Management.

This event will be webcast live and allow participants to ask questions via the webcast link. Participants can register for the event on the Company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. Questions should be directed to Mosaic's Investor Relations Department via e-mail at investor@msoaicco.com. Replays of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

CONTACT:

The Mosaic Company

Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

or

Investors:

Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214

Paul Massoud, 813-244-0669

investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631993/Mosaic-to-Host-the-Fourth-Installment-of-its-Analyst-Presentations-Series