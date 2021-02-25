Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML") is pleased to announce that it has retained Nerve Centre Marketing Ltd. ("Nerve Centre") to provide investor relations services. Launched in 2021, Nerve Centre is a Vancouver based company that provides strategic and capital markets advisory services to private and publicly traded companies.

Nerve Centre will provide digital marketing services to support the Company's investor relations activities and increase awareness of the Company. In consideration for providing these services, Nerve Centre is entitled to an initial fee of $5,000 and then a monthly fee of $5,000. Nerve Centre has been engaged for an initial 12-month term, subject to earlier termination by either party on 14 days notice.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB and Frankfurt. GBML currently has two projects: (1) an option to acquire up to 90 per cent of the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland, and (2) a 55-per-cent stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara property for staged payments of $5.75 million (U.S.). GBML will retain a 0.75-per-cent net smelter royalty.

Michael Murphy BA, MBA, MSc., ICD

President & CEO

E: MM@gbml.ca

P: 604.649.2350

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX-V NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX-V) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE. NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.

