All Free, All Local, All Over the GTA

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Luminato Festival Toronto - the city's international festival of art and ideas - confirmed today that the 2021 festival will be held this June through a series of video and digital experiences all across the Greater Toronto Area.

"Everyone can look forward to a dynamic and inspirational Luminato Festival," says Luminato Festival Toronto CEO Celia Smith. "Despite all the challenges, we believe Luminato has more to offer than ever before and our job is to light beacons along the shore, to keep our collective spirits up, and to offer hope and inspiration."

2021 marks the 15th anniversary of the Luminato Festival. Smith says that once it became clear that it wouldn't be possible to welcome live audiences to performances this year, the Festival team began a radical adaptation of its format.

Love Letter to Toronto

"We are supporting artists, producers, craftspeople and technicians; partnering with a wide variety of arts organizations big and small; connecting to our donors in a compelling way; speaking to a wide audience both here at home and around the world; and sharing a virtual Love Letter to Toronto - and we think we have something significant to say. Now more than ever, we believe that arts, culture, storytelling, creativity, can help us find our way through this difficult time and out the other side," explains Smith, who promises announcements about programming, premieres and artists in mid - April 2021.

A Fantastic Event in Our City

"Luminato Festival is always a fantastic event in our city," says Toronto Mayor John Tory. "The City of Toronto welcomes the fact that Luminato Festival will go forward with feature video and digital experiences this year. For 15 years, Luminato Festival has been inspiring the people of Toronto and the world - and this year's Festival is more important than ever before, as we begin to look toward the future, and rebuilding the City and our cultural and arts communities."

Luminato Festival has engaged a COVID health and safety specialist to assist the Festival in all aspects of event - planning to ensure artists and technicians are safe and is working closely with the City on all its plans.

About Luminato Festival Toronto

Luminato Festival Toronto is an international arts festival dedicated to performance, media and visual arts, and programming that cuts across traditional artform boundaries. Luminato works closely with Canadian artists to support the development and creation of distinctive new work, as well as presenting artists from around the world.

For more information visit https://luminatofestival.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @Luminato | Facebook: LuminatoFestival | Instagram: @LuminatoFestival | LinkedIn: Luminato | Youtube: LuminatoEvents

- 30 -

For media information, visuals and to book an interview with Celia Smith, please contact:

debquinn@sppublicrelations.com

soniaprashar@sppublicrelations.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75515