Xi: Shaking off poverty 'starting point' of new life

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a gathering in Beijing to mark the country's accomplishments in poverty eradication on Thursday. Here are the highlights:

'Complete victory'

* China has scored a "complete victory" in its fight against poverty

* 98.99 million Chinese in rural areas helped out of poverty from 2012 to 2020

* 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 impoverished villages have been removed from the poverty list

* Some 25.68 million poor people in China from 7.9 million households have seen their dilapidated houses renovated since late 2012

* 9.6 million Chinese people have been relocated from impoverished areas since late 2012

* 28 ethnic minority groups with relatively small population have shaken off poverty collectively since late 2012

* 770 million rural residents have shaken off poverty since the beginning of reform and opening up over 40 years ago

* All of China's impoverished rural population lifted out of poverty

* Children in impoverished families have better access to education

* China contributes to over 70 percent of world's poverty reduction goal

* China achieved UN goal of poverty eradication 10 years ahead of 2030 deadline

Xi chairs 7 symposiums on poverty alleviation in 8 yrs

* China's policy on fight against poverty has its own characteristics

* Party's leadership and people's hard work contribute to China's achievement in poverty eradication

* CPC members at frontline in battle against poverty

* Concept of "targeted poverty alleviation" introduced in 2013

* Policies are based on country's situation

* 252,000 work teams sent to villages to help

* Over 1,800 people sacrificed their lives in fight against poverty

* China upholds a people-centered philosophy of development and unswervingly pursues prosperity for all

Funding support

* China has invested accumulative fiscal funds of nearly 1.6 trillion yuan (about $246 billion) into poverty alleviation over the past eight years

* Microfinance for poverty alleviation reaches over 710 billion yuan

* Financial credit targeted at poverty alleviation reaches more than 9 trillion yuan

* Companies in eastern part of country invest over 1 trillion yuan to help in poverty eradication

Advantages of socialist system

* China gives full play to the political advantages of the country's socialist system

* Whole country cooperating to fight against poverty

* Country promotes flow of talent, funds and technology to poverty-stricken areas

* Various models of poverty relief being launched

* China has adopted a targeted poverty alleviation strategy and strives to eradicate poverty through development

* China adheres to motivating the creativity of poor residents and stimulating their self-generated impetus for poverty reduction

'Latest achievement' in adapting Marxism

* China's poverty alleviation drive has fostered an atmosphere in which the whole society helps those in need and assists those in difficulties

* China's poverty alleviation drive applies a realistic and pragmatic approach

* China's poverty alleviation drive is the latest achievement in adapting Marxism's anti-poverty theory to Chinese conditions

* China has cultivated the poverty alleviation spirit

New start

* Shaking off poverty is not the finish line, but the starting point of a new life and new endeavor

* Efforts to effectively integrate the consolidation of poverty alleviation achievements and rural vitalization

* Rural vitalization is key to revitalization of the nation

* More efforts to be made in accelerating modernization of agriculture and rural areas

* Make common prosperity for everyone a more important priority

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444646/Graphic_chinadaily_com_cn1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444647/Graphic_chinadaily_com_cn2.jpg