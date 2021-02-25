Xi: Shaking off poverty 'starting point' of new life

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:
President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a gathering in Beijing to mark the country's accomplishments in poverty eradication on Thursday. Here are the highlights:
'Complete victory'
* China has scored a "complete victory" in its fight against poverty
* 98.99 million Chinese in rural areas helped out of poverty from 2012 to 2020
* 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 impoverished villages have been removed from the poverty list
* Some 25.68 million poor people in China from 7.9 million households have seen their dilapidated houses renovated since late 2012
* 9.6 million Chinese people have been relocated from impoverished areas since late 2012
* 28 ethnic minority groups with relatively small population have shaken off poverty collectively since late 2012
* 770 million rural residents have shaken off poverty since the beginning of reform and opening up over 40 years ago
* All of China's impoverished rural population lifted out of poverty
* Children in impoverished families have better access to education
* China contributes to over 70 percent of world's poverty reduction goal
* China achieved UN goal of poverty eradication 10 years ahead of 2030 deadline
Xi chairs 7 symposiums on poverty alleviation in 8 yrs
* China's policy on fight against poverty has its own characteristics
* Party's leadership and people's hard work contribute to China's achievement in poverty eradication
* CPC members at frontline in battle against poverty
* Concept of "targeted poverty alleviation" introduced in 2013
* Policies are based on country's situation
* 252,000 work teams sent to villages to help
* Over 1,800 people sacrificed their lives in fight against poverty
* China upholds a people-centered philosophy of development and unswervingly pursues prosperity for all
Funding support
* China has invested accumulative fiscal funds of nearly 1.6 trillion yuan (about $246 billion) into poverty alleviation over the past eight years
* Microfinance for poverty alleviation reaches over 710 billion yuan
* Financial credit targeted at poverty alleviation reaches more than 9 trillion yuan
* Companies in eastern part of country invest over 1 trillion yuan to help in poverty eradication
Advantages of socialist system
* China gives full play to the political advantages of the country's socialist system
* Whole country cooperating to fight against poverty
* Country promotes flow of talent, funds and technology to poverty-stricken areas
* Various models of poverty relief being launched
* China has adopted a targeted poverty alleviation strategy and strives to eradicate poverty through development
* China adheres to motivating the creativity of poor residents and stimulating their self-generated impetus for poverty reduction
'Latest achievement' in adapting Marxism
* China's poverty alleviation drive has fostered an atmosphere in which the whole society helps those in need and assists those in difficulties
* China's poverty alleviation drive applies a realistic and pragmatic approach
* China's poverty alleviation drive is the latest achievement in adapting Marxism's anti-poverty theory to Chinese conditions
* China has cultivated the poverty alleviation spirit
New start
* Shaking off poverty is not the finish line, but the starting point of a new life and new endeavor
* Efforts to effectively integrate the consolidation of poverty alleviation achievements and rural vitalization
* Rural vitalization is key to revitalization of the nation
* More efforts to be made in accelerating modernization of agriculture and rural areas
* Make common prosperity for everyone a more important priority
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444646/Graphic_chinadaily_com_cn1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444647/Graphic_chinadaily_com_cn2.jpg